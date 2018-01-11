FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 11, 2018 / 2:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

China commerce ministry says protectionist sentiment rising in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday protectionist sentiment is rising in the U.S. after Chinese company Ant Financial’s plan to buy U.S. money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc collapsed.

China is disappointed that the Ant Financial-Moneygram deal was rejected on national security grounds, ministry spokesman Gao Feng said in a regular briefing.

Ant Financial’s plan to acquire Moneygram collapsed last week after a U.S. government panel rejected it over national security concerns, the most high-profile Chinese deal to be torpedoed under the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. (Reporting by Elias Glenn; Editing by Sam Holmes)

