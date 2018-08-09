Judge dismisses lawsuit over defunct mortgage lender's fees

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a proposed class action accusing defunct mortgage lender The Money Store and servicer HomEq Servicing of charging defaulting borrowers late fees and purported legal fees that it had no right to collect.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said claims over the legal fees were already resolved in a separate class action filed in Manhattan federal court in 2001, and the late fees claims are barred by statutes of limitations that expired by 2010 at the latest.

