FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Westlaw News
August 9, 2018 / 9:45 PM / Updated 32 minutes ago

Judge dismisses lawsuit over defunct mortgage lender's fees

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

A federal judge in Los Angeles has dismissed a proposed class action accusing defunct mortgage lender The Money Store and servicer HomEq Servicing of charging defaulting borrowers late fees and purported legal fees that it had no right to collect.

In a decision on Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Otis Wright said claims over the legal fees were already resolved in a separate class action filed in Manhattan federal court in 2001, and the late fees claims are barred by statutes of limitations that expired by 2010 at the latest.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2OTmt0e

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.