February 18, 2020 / 7:34 PM / Updated an hour ago

CORRECTED-Moneysupermarket plans to replace CEO Mark Lewis - Sky News

(Corrects to say Moneysupermarket.com did not respond to a request for comment; adds source in headline)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com is planning to replace its Chief Executive Officer Mark Lewis, Sky News reported bit.ly/2wvKG8t on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company could announce Lewis’s plan to step down alongside Thursday’s full-year results, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis’s successor, the report said.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Anurag Maan in Bengaluru; Editing by Giles Elgood

