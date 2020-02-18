UPDATE 1-Moneysupermarket starts search for new CEO - Sky News

(Adds details from Sky News report; company declined to comment)

Feb 18 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com has started a search for a new chief executive, Sky News reported bit.ly/2wvKG8t on Tuesday, citing sources.

The company’s current chief executive officer, Mark Lewis, is understood to have decided to move on and has not been forced out, the British news channel reported.

Moneysupermarket.com has hired Russell Reynolds Associates to find Lewis’s successor, Sky News reported.

The company could announce Lewis’s plan to step down alongside Thursday’s full-year results, according to the report.

In 2016, Moneysupermarket.com hired bit.ly/2V4MQG6 Lewis from British department store chain John Lewis, where he was working as the retail director.

Moneysupermarket.com declined to comment on the Sky News report.