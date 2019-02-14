IT Services & Consulting
Moneysupermarket.Com chairman to step down

Feb 14 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.Com Group Plc said its chairman Bruce Carnegie-Brown would step down after nearly a decade at the helm.

Robin Freestone, a non-executive director of the firm since 2015, will be appointed as chairman after its annual general meeting in May, the company said.

The leadership change follows a new guideline that requires public companies in Britain to explain if a board chair has remain unchanged for more than nine years.

Reporting by Karina Dsouza in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

