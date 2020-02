Feb 19 (Reuters) - British price comparison website Moneysupermarket.com on Wednesday confirmed media reports that its top boss Mark Lewis was stepping down and that it had begun the search for his replacement.

The company, which will report its annual results on Feb. 20, added that Lewis would stay on to ensure a smooth transition and that it would meet market expectations for 2019. (reut.rs/3bPhnxw) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)