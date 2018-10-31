Mongolia looks to list Tavan Tolgoi in NY, Hong Kong in 2019

MELBOURNE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Mongolia is looking to list up to 30 percent of the state-owned company that owns the giant Tavan Tolgoi coal mine on the New York and Hong Kong stock exchanges in 2019, the country’s mining minister said on Thursday.

Mining Minister Sumiyabazar Dolgorsuren said the government is aiming to carry out the initial public offering between April and June 2019. He was speaking at an investor briefing on the sidelines of the IMARC mining conference in Melbourne.