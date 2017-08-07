FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fiserv secures takeover OK from UK's Monitise with improved offer
August 7, 2017 / 6:27 AM / 2 months ago

Fiserv secures takeover OK from UK's Monitise with improved offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 7 (Reuters) - Monitise has offered its backing for a takeover of the British financial services technology company by Fiserv after the U.S. financial technology provider made an improved offer that values the firm at about 75 million pounds.

The offer of 3.1 pence in cash per share represents a premium of 34.8 percent over Monitise’s closing price on June 12, the last before the initial offer was made.

The original offer was for 2.9 pence. (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

