Italy's Monrif keeps options open for merger with unit Poligrafici Editoriale

MILAN, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Italy’s Monrif is keeping its options open for a merger with its unit Poligrafici Editoriale but ruled out a shareholders reshuffle, the publisher’s president and chief executive Andrea Riffeser Monti told Reuters on Thursday.

“(A merger) is a mere hypothesis, which remains plausible... but at the moment it’s not among our priorities” Riffeser Monti said. Monrif owns 62 percent of Poligrafici Editoriale.

Since the beginning of the year Monrif’s shares rose more than 50 percent. Shares in Poligrafici Editoriale, which publishes four regional newspapers in Italy, went up more than 75 percent. (Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, writing by Elisa Anzolin, editing by Giulia Segreti)