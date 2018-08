Aug 13 (Reuters) - Shares in Bayer plunged almost 10 percent to their lowest in almost two years after a California jury ordered the German company’s subsidiary Monsanto to pay $289 million in damages last week.

A jury found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit alleging that the company's Roundup weedkiller caused cancer. The case is the first of more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.