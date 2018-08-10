FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 10, 2018 / 10:16 PM / Updated 12 minutes ago

Jury orders Monsanto to pay $290 mln in California Roundup cancer trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - A California jury on Friday found Monsanto liable in a lawsuit filed by a man who alleged the company’s glyphosate-based weed-killers, including Roundup, caused him cancer, and ordered the company to pay $289 million in compensatory damages.

The case of school groundskeeper Dewayne Johnson was the first lawsuit alleging glyphosate causes cancer to go to trial. Monsanto, a unit of Bayer AG following a $62.5 billion acquisition by the German conglomerate, faces more than 5,000 similar lawsuits across the United States.

Reporting by Tina Bellon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
