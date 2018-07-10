U.S. judge allows lawsuits over Monsanto's Roundup to proceed to trial

July 10 (Reuters) - A federal U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed hundreds of lawsuits alleging that Monsanto Co’s glyphosate-containing weed-killer Roundup causes cancer to proceed to trial, finding that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, California, followed years of litigation and weeks of hearings about the controversial science surrounding the safety of the chemical glyphosate,the key ingredient in Monsanto’s top-selling weed-killer. Monsanto is a unit of Bayer AG .