FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Basic Materials
July 10, 2018 / 6:40 PM / Updated 4 hours ago

U.S. judge allows lawsuits over Monsanto's Roundup to proceed to trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - A federal U.S. judge on Tuesday allowed hundreds of lawsuits alleging that Monsanto Co’s glyphosate-containing weed-killer Roundup causes cancer to proceed to trial, finding that there was sufficient evidence for a jury to hear the cases.

The decision by U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, California, followed years of litigation and weeks of hearings about the controversial science surrounding the safety of the chemical glyphosate,the key ingredient in Monsanto’s top-selling weed-killer. Monsanto is a unit of Bayer AG .

Reporting by Tina Bellon Editing by Frances Kerry

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.