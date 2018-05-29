FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Bayer could get U.S. approval for Monsanto deal on Tuesday-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - Bayer could be granted conditional U.S. antitrust approval for its planned takeover of Monsanto as soon as Tuesday, clearing a major hurdle for the $62.5 billion deal, a person familiar with the situation told Reuters.

Bayer had already come to an agreement in principle on the terms of approval with the U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ), which prompted Bayer to adjust its planned divestment of assets to assuage antitrust concerns.

A Bayer spokesman declined to comment. The DoJ did not immediately return a call seeking comment outside regular working hours. (Reporting by Patria Weiss Writing by Ludwig Burger Editing by Edward Taylor and Douglas Busvine)

