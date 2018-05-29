FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 29, 2018 / 5:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

KWS makes non-binding offer for Bayer's vegetable seed business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, May 29 (Reuters) - German seed seller KWS Saat emerged as an interloper on Tuesday by making an offer for Bayer’s vegetable seed business, a division which Bayer had agreed to sell to BASF as part of its planned merger with Monsanto.

The KWS offer is non-binding and KWS did not disclose financial terms.

Bayer struck a deal to sell its vegetable seed business, which operates under the name Nunhems, to Germany’s BASF last month. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz and Patricia Weiss Editing by Edward Taylor)

