April 9 (Reuters) - German drug and crop chemicals maker Bayer's $62.5 billion bid to acquire U.S. seeds company Monsanto Co has won approval from the U.S. Justice Department, the Wall Street Journal reported on.wsj.com/2GKhEGh on Monday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The Department of Justice declined to comment. A spokesman for Bayer was not immediately available for comment.

Monstanto’s shares jumped 7 percent on Monday afternoon. (Reporting by Karan Nagarkatti in Bengaluru)