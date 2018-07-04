Brazil soy farmers in key state expect to pay $204m in Intacta GMO royalties

SAO PAULO, July 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian soy growers suing Monsanto over a patent’s validity said they expect the Bayer unit to collect 800 million reais ($204 million) in royalties related to its Intacta RR2 Pro genetically modified soy seed technology in the 2017/18 crop cycle.

The Mato Grosso state branch of grain growers’ association Aprosoja praised a court decision ordering Monsanto to deposit royalties related to the technology in an escrow account until a federal court issues a final ruling on the matter. Intacta’s patent protection extends through October 2022. ($1 = 3.9145 reais) (Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by Christian Plumb)