July 10, 2018 / 1:02 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Monsanto may appeal Brazil royalties ruling

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, July 10 (Reuters) - Monsanto Co is considering appealing a Brazilian court ruling obliging it to deposit royalties related to the company’s Intacta RR2 Pro soy seed biotechnology.

Last week, a Brazilian judge ordered units of Monsanto Co to deposit royalties related to that genetically modified seed in an escrow account. The ruling relates to a patent dispute between Brazilian soy growers and the U.S. seeds company, now a unit of Bayer AG. (Reporting by Ana Mano Editing by Susan Thomas)

