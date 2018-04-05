FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 5, 2018 / 12:13 PM / Updated a day ago

Monsanto posts higher quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 5 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co on Thursday reported a 6.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, helped by strength in its soybean, vegetable and cotton seeds businesses.

The company, which received key EU approvals last month for its merger with Germany’s Bayer AG, said profit rose to $1.46 billion, or $3.27 per share in the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from $1.37 billion, or $3.09 per share, a year earlier.

Net sales fell to $5.02 billion from $5.07 billion. (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha; Editing by Bernard Orr)

