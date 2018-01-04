FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Iran
Myanmar
Predictions 2018
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Special Reports
Deals
Energy & Environment
Cyber Risk
Investigates
Future Of Money
#Market News
January 4, 2018 / 1:29 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Monsanto's Q1 profit rises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 4 (Reuters) - U.S. seeds and agrochemicals company Monsanto Co, which is being acquired by Germany’s Bayer AG, reported a bigger profit, helped by a gain from asset sales and lower expenses.

Net profit attributable to Monsanto rose to $169 million, or 38 cents per share, in the first quarter ended Nov. 30, from $29 million, or 7 cents per share, a year earlier.

Net sales of the company, known for its genetically engineered corn, soybean and the Roundup herbicide, rose marginally to $2.66 billion. (Reporting by Akshara P in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.