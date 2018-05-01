FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 1, 2018 / 11:44 PM / Updated an hour ago

Federal judge upholds mislabeling claim against Monsanto's Roundup

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Two advocacy groups have adequately alleged that Monsanto mislabeled its Roundup weedkiller by saying it targets an enzyme “found in plants but not people,” a federal judge in Washington D.C. said on Monday.

In an opinion explaining an earlier decision not to dismiss the groups’ lawsuit, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly rejected Monsanto’s arguments that its label is correct because the enzyme targeted is not produced by the human body or found in human cells.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2KwjGrA

