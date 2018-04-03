Judge rejects Monsanto's bid to toss lawsuit over Roundup label

A federal judge in Washington, D.C. has rejected a motion by Monsanto to dismiss a lawsuit by advocacy groups Beyond Pesticides and the Organic Consumers Association alleging that the labeling on its Roundup weedkiller is misleading.

In a ruling on Saturday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said his decision was based on both sides’ briefs and applicable law and will be explained further in an opinion in the next 30 days.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2pZLE6I