Judge upholds $5 mln punitives-only award for Monster Energy in trademark case

A federal judge in California has upheld a $5 million jury award for energy drink company Monster Energy in a trademark lawsuit against Florida automotive supply company Integrated Supply, rejecting its argument that the award was excessive.

Integrated had argued that the jury awarded no actual damages and that its $5 million punitive damages award was thus unwarranted, but on Tuesday U.S. District Judge Consuelo Marshall in Riverside said punitive damages do not have to follow some “mathematical formula” based on their proportion to actual damages. She cited a 1996 U.S. Supreme Court decision in BMW of North America v. Gore, a case involving damages assessed for BMW’s alleged sale of damaged cars.

