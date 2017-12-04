FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Montana sues OxyContin maker Purdue over opioid epidemic
Sections
Featured
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Special Report
China
Mortgage fraud frenzy spells peril for China’s banks
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
Politics
Cuts to Utah monuments anger tribes, environmentalists
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
NORTH KOREA REVEALED
South Korea, U.S. launch air drills amid warnings of war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
December 4, 2017 / 8:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Montana sues OxyContin maker Purdue over opioid epidemic

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Montana has sued OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma LP, withdrawing from a multistate investigation by attorneys general into opioid manufacturers’ marketing practices, joining a growing list of states that have broken off to pursue individual lawsuits.

Montana Attorney General Tim Fox announced a lawsuit on Monday accusing Purdue of misrepresenting the likelihood that long-term use of its drug would lead to addiction and falsely claiming it was safe for treating chronic pain. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.