Italian judge dismisses charges against former Monte dei Paschi execs

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - An Italian judge dismissed on Friday charges against former Monte dei Paschi top executives Fabrizio Viola and Alessandro Profumo in an alleged market rigging and accounting fraud case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Viola and Profumo served respectively as chief executive and chairman of the lender. Profumo is now chief executive of state-controlled defence company Leonardo. The judge deemed the accusations against the managers groundless and accepted the request by prosecutors to dismiss the case, the document showed.