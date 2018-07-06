FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2018 / 3:29 PM / Updated 2 minutes ago

Italian judge dismisses charges against former Monte dei Paschi execs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 6 (Reuters) - An Italian judge dismissed on Friday charges against former Monte dei Paschi top executives Fabrizio Viola and Alessandro Profumo in an alleged market rigging and accounting fraud case, according to a court document seen by Reuters.

Viola and Profumo served respectively as chief executive and chairman of the lender. Profumo is now chief executive of state-controlled defence company Leonardo. The judge deemed the accusations against the managers groundless and accepted the request by prosecutors to dismiss the case, the document showed.

Reporting by Giulia Segreti and Manuela D'Alessandro; writing by Francesca Landini

