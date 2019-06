MILAN, June 25 (Reuters) - Italian state-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena considers its Widiba online banking unit as strategic and it is not for sale, Chief Executive Marco Morelli said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference, he added that the bank was looking to exceed its 2019 targets for a reduction in its unlikely-to-pay loans. (Reporting by Giancarlo Navach Editing by Mark Bendeich)