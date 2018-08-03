CORRECTED-Monte dei Paschi Q2 profits fall, confirms positive business trend

(Corrects net profit to 100.9 mln euros, paragraph 3)

MILAN, Aug 3 (Reuters) - State-owned lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena said on Friday profits and revenues fell in the second quarter though commercial operations and asset quality remained on a positive course.

Italy’s fourth-largest bank said revenues came in at 832.2 million euros ($965 million) from 876.8 million euros in January-March. Analysts had looked on average for second quarter revenues of 869.9 million euros, based on a Reuters survey.

Net profits in the quarter fell to 100.9 million euros from 187.6 million euros.

Core capital stood at 13.0 percent of assets, down from the 14.4 percent at the end of March due to a widening BTP-Bund spread in the period. ($1 = 0.8626 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)