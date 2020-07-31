CORRECTED-Britain's Monzo bank future in doubt as losses mount

(In July 30 story, corrects paragraph 1 to reflect coronavirus crisis impact occurred after the full-year financial period)

July 30 (Reuters) - British digital bank Monzo on Thursday flagged significant doubt in its ability to continue as a going concern after reporting a rise in losses in the full-year to the end of February.

The company’s loss widened to 113.8 million pounds ($149 million) from 47.2 million pounds a year earlier.

Monzo said in its annual report that its directors remain confident in the company’s ability to raise capital if needed.

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic began to bite, Monzo had to accept a 40% cut in its valuation in a June fundraising, with the 60 million pound raise valuing it at 1.25 billion pounds, down from 2 billion last year..