IN BRIEF: In Moodsters, Jack Daniel’s IP lawsuits, SCOTUS follows old showbiz adage

W.C. Fields is credited as saying “Never work with children or animals.” On Monday, the U.S. Supreme Court let stand two high-profile intellectual property decisions by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, declining petitions filed by Jack Daniel’s Properties against the maker of a dog toy and by a children’s author/animator against The Walt Disney Company and Pixar.

Jack Daniel’s claimed the 9th Circuit erred “egregiously” by overturning an injunction against VIP Products, whose “Bad Spaniels” dog toy is designed to look like a bottle of Jack Daniel’s Old No. 7 Black Label. The whiskey maker said the 9th Circuit had split with other circuits by creating a new rule to protect “humorous works” from claims of trademark infringement and tarnishment. The petition drew amicus support from six alcoholic-beverage industry associations, other manufacturers, the Intellectual Property Law Association of Chicago and the International Trademark Association (INTA); however, law professors Mark McKenna of Notre Dame, Jessica Silbey of Northeastern and Rebecca Tushnet of Harvard said the court had simply applied existing protections for artistic works.

