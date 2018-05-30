FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Corrections News
May 30, 2018 / 4:43 PM / in 31 minutes

CORRECTED-Moody's reviews Italian banks for downgrade

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to make clear Moody’s put Italy’s government bond rating under review for downgrade, did not cut Italy’s rating)

MILAN, May 30 (Reuters) - Rating agency Moody’s said on Wednesday it had placed under review for downgrade the long-term deposit ratings of six Italian banks, including Intesa Sanpaolo and Mediobanca.

Moody’s was also reviewing the issuer or the senior unsecured debt ratings of four lenders, including state-controlled Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the counterparty risk assessment of nine institutions, including UniCredit and Credito Emiliano.

The move was triggered by Moody’s decision to put Italy’s Baa2 government bond rating under review for downgrade last Friday. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.