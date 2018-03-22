Judge narrows fired Moody's executive's bias, whistleblower case

A federal judge on Thursday narrowed a lawsuit by a former Moody’s Investors Service executive who accused the credit rating agency of firing her in retaliation for complaining about gender bias and an incorrect rating it refused to fix.

U.S. District Judge Andrew Carter in Manhattan said Annelise Osborne failed to show a “causal connection” between her complaints about gender bias and her November 2015 dismissal.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2IIjc0Z