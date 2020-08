With no lateral slowdown in sight for life sciences and health care industry lawyers, both Goodwin Procter and Perkins Coie announced fresh hires to kick off the week.

Perkins Coie is adding longtime University of San Diego School of Law dean Stephen Ferruolo, the firm said Monday, while Goodwin Procter announced the arrival of New York partner Delphine O’Rourke from Duane Morris.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/2XlAd9R