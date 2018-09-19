Amazon, Samara buy India's 'More' retail chain - CNBC TV18

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc and Indian private equity firm Samara Capital have bought Aditya Birla Group's 'More' retail chain for an enterprise value of 42 billion rupees ($580.35 million), CNBC TV18 reported here on Wednesday, citing sources.

Aditya Birla Group confirmed the development to Reuters, but did not elaborate further.

Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Gautam Gode, the managing director of Samara Capital, said the firm does not comment on its investments. ($1 = 72.3700 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal in Mumbai; Additional reporting by Sharnya G and Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)