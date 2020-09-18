More Texas energy moves as Thompson & Knight taps trio from Vinson & Elkins, Chevron

A week after watching a half-dozen lawyers defect to Alston & Bird in Dallas and Fort Worth, Thompson & Knight is bulking up in Houston with two energy dealmakers from Vinson & Elkins and an in-house lawyer from Chevron Corp.

James Brown and Douglas Lionberger are joining Thompson & Knight’s corporate and securities practice as partners from Vinson & Elkins. Alexandre Bourgeois, who was a senior counsel in Chevron’s environmental and safety law group, is joining as counsel.

