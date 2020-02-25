Healthcare
February 25, 2020 / 7:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

Morgan Advanced Materials sees profit hit from coronavirus outbreak

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Industrial materials maker Morgan Advanced Materials has closed its manufacturing facilities in China because of the coronavirus outbreak and expects a hit to 2020 revenue and headline operating profit as a result, the company said on Tuesday.

The British company, which generates around 10% of its revenue from China, said the outbreak will take around 3.5 million pounds ($4.5 million) off its headline operating profit and about 7 million pounds off its revenue in 2020. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

