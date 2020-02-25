UPDATE 1-Morgan Advanced Materials forecasts 7 mln pound sales hit from virus shutdowns

(Adds details on outlook, coronavirus, results)

Feb 25 (Reuters) - British industrial firm Morgan Advanced Materials said on Tuesday it had halted manufacturing in China due to the coronavirus outbreak and predicted a 3.5 million pound hit to headline operating profit this year as a result.

The British company, which makes a wide range of heat-resistant and other industrial materials and solutions and gets around 10% of its revenue from China, said the outbreak would hit revenue to the tune of about 7 million pounds ($9.1 million).

“The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to an extended shut down of our manufacturing facilities in China,” the company said in its 2019 results release, adding it was still unclear how long the situation would last.

The results showed headline operating profit rose 7.5% to 134.2 million pounds in the year ended Dec. 31, driven by growth in its semiconductor and electronics, chemical and petrochemical, healthcare and aerospace segments.

Shares in the company were marginally higher in early trade in London.

The company also expects its plant in Northern Italy, where the virus has killed five people, to be closed for two weeks.

Group organic constant-currency revenue growth for the year is expected to be in the range of flat to modest growth, with the first half slightly below this trend due to the virus, the company said.

“In 2020 we are expecting similar market conditions to 2019, with weak industrial and automotive markets persisting and geo-political uncertainties remaining,” it said. ($1 = 0.7714 pounds) (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel and Patrick Graham)