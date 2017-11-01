British builder Morgan Sindall boosts earnings forecast again

Nov 1 (Reuters) - British builder Morgan Sindall raised its 2017 earnings forecast in July and did so again on Wednesday citing better margins in construction and its office installation and refurbishment business.

It now expects average daily net cash for the year to December 31 in excess of 100 million pounds ($133 million), up from its July guidance of not less than 75 million pounds.

Liberum analysts raised their 2017 pretax profit estimate to 65.5 million pounds from 63.5 million pounds. Morgan Sindall reported a 2016 pretax profit of 43.9 million pounds.