Another Sidley defector helps Morgan Lewis build Chicago hub

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is adding to its collection of former Sidley Austin lawyers in Chicago, announcing Tuesday it has picked up a new partner with global finance experience.

Luis Herrero, who was a counsel at Sidley, has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner, adding to a growing contingent of ex-Sidley talent helping Morgan Lewis expand in the Windy City. Earlier this month, the firm added Mark Kirsons, a former co-leader of Sidley’s global finance group.

