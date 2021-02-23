Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Another Sidley defector helps Morgan Lewis build Chicago hub

By David Thomas

1 Min Read

Morgan, Lewis & Bockius is adding to its collection of former Sidley Austin lawyers in Chicago, announcing Tuesday it has picked up a new partner with global finance experience.

Luis Herrero, who was a counsel at Sidley, has joined Morgan Lewis as a partner, adding to a growing contingent of ex-Sidley talent helping Morgan Lewis expand in the Windy City. Earlier this month, the firm added Mark Kirsons, a former co-leader of Sidley’s global finance group.

To read the full story on Westlaw Today, click here: bit.ly/3koDFLu

