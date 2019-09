Morgan Lewis has added three partners to its corporate restructuring and transactional finance team, the law firm said Wednesday, including a new bankruptcy practice group leader.

The partners hired - Kurt Mayr, Jennifer Feldsher and Kristen Campana - previously worked together in Bracewell’s financial restructuring group for almost seven years.

