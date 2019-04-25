Morgan Stanley to pay $150 mln to settle California mortgage securities charges

April 25 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley will pay $150 million to settle charges it concealed the risk of mortgage-backed securities that were sold to two large California pension funds, the state’s attorney general Xavier Becerra announced on Thursday.

The California Public Employees’ Retirement System (CalPERS) will receive $122 million from the settlement, while the California State Teachers Retirement System (CalSTRS) will receive $8 million. The remainder will go to Becerra’s office.