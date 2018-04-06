FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 6, 2018 / 8:21 PM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman pay up 20 percent in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 6 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman’s overall pay rose 20 percent to $27 million in 2017, according to bank filings released on Friday.

That figure includes a base salary of $1.5 million plus cash bonuses of about $5.6 million awarded in the early part of 2018, deferred compensation, and a long term incentive plan.

Morgan Stanley President Colm Kelleher’s total compensation rose to $23 million and Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan’s total pay rose to $11.5 million. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Richard Chang)

