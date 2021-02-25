Client activity on Morgan Stanley's E*Trade is 'off the charts' - CFO

NEW YORK, Feb 25 (Reuters) - The number of trades customers are making on a daily basis on the self-directed online trading platform E*Trade is “off the charts”, Morgan Stanley Chief Financial Officer Jonathan Pruzan said at a virtual conference on Thursday.

Morgan Stanley bought E*Trade last year, and Pruzan said that so far this year, there were more new account openings than in all of the second half of 2020. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Jan Harvey)