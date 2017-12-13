FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy prosecutor says Morgan Stanley may dispute court's jurisdiction in derivatives case
#Funds News
December 13, 2017 / 11:09 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy prosecutor says Morgan Stanley may dispute court's jurisdiction in derivatives case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Dec 13 (Reuters) - An Italian audit court prosecutor said on Wednesday U.S. bank Morgan Stanley could make a plea bargain in a legal case over derivatives contracts struck with the Treasury in Rome, but was more likely to dispute the local court’s jurisdiction.

The case relates to transactions originated between 1995 and 2005 and terminated in December 2011 and January 2012, which the court’s investigative office argues were unfairly weighted in the bank’s favour.

Prosecutor Andrea Lupi, who is based in Rome, was speaking to parliament about the case, in which the audit court has asked for damages of 4.1 billion euros ($4.8 billion).

Morgan Stanley has said the claim is groundless.

Italy’s Treasury used derivatives to insure its public debt - the second-highest in the euro zone relative to economic output - against rising interest rates after the 2008 financial crisis. ($1 = 0.8511 euros) (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
