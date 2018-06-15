Italy court rules it cannot hear Morgan Stanley derivatives case - sources

ROME, June 15 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court has ruled that it cannot hear a case against Morgan Stanley and former senior Treasury officials that included a request for 2.7 billion euros ($3.1 billion) in damages.

The ruling by the Court of Accounts was made on April 19 but only published on Friday.

“This court does not have jurisdiction,” said an excerpt of the ruling read to Reuters by a legal source. Another legal source and a source close to Morgan Stanley also confirmed the ruling.

The state now has three months to bring it before a new tribunal if it so chooses. The defendants, who deny any wrongdoing, argued that a civil court would have jurisdiction. ($1 = 0.8624 euros) (Reporting by Domenico Lusi, writing by Steve Scherer, editing by Francesca Landini)