NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley had “very high” revenue in its wealth business in the first two months of 2018, but that has tailed off, President Colm Kelleher said on Tuesday at a European financials conference.

Kelleher added that in trading, the first quarter will likely be as strong as the first quarter of last year across Wall Street. (Reporting by Catherine Ngai Editing by Matthew Lewis)