Former Morgan Stanley diversity officer sues bank, alleging racial discrimination -court filing

NEW YORK, June 16 (Reuters) - A former Morgan Stanley diversity officer filed a lawsuit against the bank on Tuesday, alleging the firm committed acts of racial discrimination and retaliation against her and violated equal pay laws, according to a court filing.

The plaintiff, who had been a managing director, says in the filing that the bank fired her in December after 26 years of employment, and ignored her proposal to address systemic racial bias against black financial advisors and trainees. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)