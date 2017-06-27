FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
CORRECTED-MOVES-Brennan heads to Morgan Stanley syndicate
June 27, 2017 / 10:57 AM / 2 months ago

(Corrects Brennan's new title in para 2)

By Alice Gledhill

June 27 (IFR) - Morgan Stanley has hired Nicholas Brennan from Societe Generale to work on its European fixed income syndicate desk, according to market sources.

Brennan joins the US bank as an associate. He had worked for Societe Generale's syndicate since September 2011, according to his LinkedIn profile, focusing on the sovereign, supranational and agency sector. (Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Helene Durand, Julian Baker)

