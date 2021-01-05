MOVES-Morgan Stanley to name private wealth management boss as HR chief

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley will name Mandell Crawley, its current head of private wealth management business, as chief human resources officer effective Feb. 1, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Crawley, who has been with the U.S. bank for nearly three decades, will replace Jeff Brodsky, who will take over as the vice president of the company, the memo said. (Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru and Imani Moise in New York)