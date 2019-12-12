MOVES-Morgan Stanley replaces North America head of macro trading - Bloomberg

Dec 12 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley has replaced the head of its macro trading business for North America, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing an internal memo.

Mitchell Nadel will be replaced by David Flowerdew, currently the head of U.S. rates, the report bloom.bg/34fzk3t said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank’s macro business, which deals in products tied to interest rates and currencies, is the subject of an internal probe into whether traders mismarked derivative positions tied to the Turkish lira that may have lost more than $100 million, according to the report.

Nadel, who joined the Wall Street bank in Japan in 2010, had a minimal role in the day-to-day operations of the derivatives business that executed the trades in question, the report added. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)