Morgan Stanley appoints E*Trade leaders to top wealth division jobs

FILE PHOTO: A sign is displayed on the Morgan Stanley building in New York U.S., July 16, 2018. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

NEW YORK (Reuters) -Morgan Stanley appointed several executives from E*Trade to senior roles on Wednesday in a leadership shuffle that brings leaders from the online broker into the top ranks of the firm’s wealth management division, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

The moves make a unified leadership team, Andy Saperstein, head of the wealth business, wrote in the memo. Morgan Stanley bought E*Trade last year for $13 billion.

E*Trade’s former chief financial officer, Chad Turner, will lead digital direct business within wealth management, and Erik Jepson, head of digital client experience and platforms, will report to him.

Mike Curcio, previously E*Trade’s head of self-directed brokerage, will serve as the head of strategic transformation.

Andrea Zaretsky, previously chief marketing officer at E*Trade, will be the chief marketing officer for all of wealth management. Zaretsky, Turner and Curcio will all report to Saperstein, who is also the co-president of the bank.

Mike Murphy, head of brokerage services at E*Trade, will lead digital direct client service, Chris Larkin, E*trade’s head of trading, will oversee trading across the division. Shane Mulron will lead business control and support. He previously led institutional product and risk management for E*Trade.

Brett Goodman, who led strategy, communications and investor relations at E*Trade, will report to Curcio on strategic transformation team.