NEW YORK, March 28 (Reuters) - Morgan Stanley said Thursday that its president, Colm Kelleher, will retire at the end of June, according to an internal memo viewed by Reuters.

Kelleher will stay on as senior adviser to the firm, according to the memo from Chief Executive James Gorman. Kelleher’s replacement was not immediately named. (Reporting By Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)